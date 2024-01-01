$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mazda MAZDA5
GS w/ Sunroof, Climate Control, Parking Sensors
2016 Mazda MAZDA5
GS w/ Sunroof, Climate Control, Parking Sensors
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,309KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1CW2CL6G0191740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 37003
- Mileage 101,309 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Sunroof , Automatic Climate Control , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda5 include:
Power Sunroof
Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Windows & Locks
Automatic headlights
USB/AUX Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37003
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda5 include:
Power Sunroof
Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Windows & Locks
Automatic headlights
USB/AUX Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 37003
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
USB/AUX Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 101,400 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 5,216 KM $41,590 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2016 Mazda MAZDA5