The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda5 include:<br> <br>Power Sunroof<br>Automatic Climate Control<br>Bluetooth<br>Parking Sensors<br>Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>Power Windows & Locks<br>Automatic headlights<br>USB/AUX Ports<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 37003

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

101,309 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS w/ Sunroof, Climate Control, Parking Sensors

2016 Mazda MAZDA5

GS w/ Sunroof, Climate Control, Parking Sensors

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,309KM
VIN JM1CW2CL6G0191740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 37003
  • Mileage 101,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Sunroof , Automatic Climate Control , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Mazda Mazda5 include:

Power Sunroof
Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Parking Sensors
Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers
Power Windows & Locks
Automatic headlights
USB/AUX Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 37003

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
USB/AUX Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2016 Mazda MAZDA5