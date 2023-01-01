Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper S

49,575 KM

Details Description Features

$18,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper S

2016 MINI Cooper S

S w/Sunroof, Heated Seats, 6 Speed Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper S

S w/Sunroof, Heated Seats, 6 Speed Manual

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 10049652
  2. 10049652
  3. 10049652
  4. 10049652
  5. 10049652
  6. 10049652
  7. 10049652
  8. 10049652
  9. 10049652
  10. 10049652
  11. 10049652
  12. 10049652
  13. 10049652
  14. 10049652
  15. 10049652
  16. 10049652
  17. 10049652
  18. 10049652
  19. 10049652
  20. 10049652
  21. 10049652
  22. 10049652
  23. 10049652
  24. 10049652
  25. 10049652
  26. 10049652
  27. 10049652
  28. 10049652
  29. 10049652
  30. 10049652
  31. 10049652
  32. 10049652
  33. 10049652
  34. 10049652
  35. 10049652
  36. 10049652
  37. 10049652
  38. 10049652
  39. 10049652
  40. 10049652
  41. 10049652
  42. 10049652
  43. 10049652
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
49,575KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049652
  • Stock #: 19063
  • VIN: WMWXP7C54G2C60930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19063
  • Mileage 49,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Windows

Dual Sunroof

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Cruise, BT, Audio)
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Harmon Kardon Audio System
AUX/ USB Port
Basic Bluetooth
Auto Start / Stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Volvo XC90 R-De...
 68,956 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS L...
 69,105 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX w/...
 32,908 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory