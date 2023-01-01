Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

109,553 KM

Details

$16,890

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

2.5 w/ Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815623
  • Stock #: 17729
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN317071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17729
  • Mileage 109,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Traction Control System

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Additional Features

60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Six AIr Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

