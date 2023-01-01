2016 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,890 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 5 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9815623

9815623 Stock #: 17729

17729 VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN317071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17729

Mileage 109,553 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Traction Control System Mechanical Push Button Start Continuously variable transmission Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity Additional Features 60/40 Split Rear Folding Seats AM/FM/MP3 Audio System Six AIr Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.