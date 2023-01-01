Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

90,000 KM

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
902-905-0427

SV w/ Bluetooth, Cruise control

2016 Nissan Micra

SV w/ Bluetooth, Cruise control

Location

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP4GL254439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AUX JACK
60/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/CD audio

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

