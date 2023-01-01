Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

107,877 KM

XT Touring W/STARLINK, Cam, Touchscreen

Location

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 10415925
  • Stock #: 21509
  • VIN: JF2SJHTC0GH537541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21509
  • Mileage 107,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

AUX Ports
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
6.2" Touchscreen
SI Drive

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

