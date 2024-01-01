Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Air conditioning , Power Locks, USB/AUX Ports and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Toyota Yaris include:<br> <br>Air conditioning<br>Power Locks<br>USB/AUX Ports<br>Power Windows<br>60/40 Rear Folding Seats<br>Power Mirrors<br>Bluetooth<br>AM/FM/CD Stereo<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Alberta<br> <br>Stock # 40219

2016 Toyota Yaris

138,218 KM

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Yaris

LE

12014416

2016 Toyota Yaris

LE

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,218KM
VIN VNKKTUD36GA066642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40219
  • Mileage 138,218 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Air conditioning , Power Locks, USB/AUX Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Toyota Yaris include:

Air conditioning
Power Locks
USB/AUX Ports
Power Windows
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
Power Mirrors
Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD Stereo

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta

Stock # 40219

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
AM/FM/CD Stereo

Additional Features

USB/AUX Ports
60/40 Rear Folding Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2016 Toyota Yaris