$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,072KM
VIN 3VWD67AJ4GM393411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 31217
- Mileage 104,072 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Cruise control , Power Sunroof , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan include:
Cruise control
Power Sunroof
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Automatic headlights
USB/AUX Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 31217
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Power Windows/Locks
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/CD/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2016 Volkswagen Jetta