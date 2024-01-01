Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Cruise control , Power Sunroof , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan include:<br> <br>Cruise control<br>Power Sunroof<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Backup Camera<br>Automatic headlights<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 31217

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

104,072 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Comfortline w/ Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11468374
  2. 11468374
  3. 11468374
  4. 11468374
  5. 11468374
  6. 11468374
  7. 11468374
  8. 11468374
  9. 11468374
  10. 11468374
  11. 11468374
  12. 11468374
  13. 11468374
  14. 11468374
  15. 11468374
  16. 11468374
  17. 11468374
  18. 11468374
  19. 11468374
  20. 11468374
  21. 11468374
  22. 11468374
  23. 11468374
  24. 11468374
  25. 11468374
  26. 11468374
  27. 11468374
  28. 11468374
  29. 11468374
  30. 11468374
  31. 11468374
  32. 11468374
  33. 11468374
  34. 11468374
  35. 11468374
  36. 11468374
  37. 11468374
  38. 11468374
  39. 11468374
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,072KM
VIN 3VWD67AJ4GM393411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 31217
  • Mileage 104,072 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Cruise control , Power Sunroof , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan include:

Cruise control
Power Sunroof
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Backup Camera
Automatic headlights
USB/AUX Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 31217

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Power Windows/Locks
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/CD/Mp3/ Sirius Xm Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Toyota GR86 Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota GR86 Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Bluetooth 7,703 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, A/C 15,440 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Nav 45,000 KM $31,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta