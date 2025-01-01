$14,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Buick Encore
Preferred
2017 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,898KM
VIN KL4CJASB9HB160662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 76565
- Mileage 103,898 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 76565
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 76565
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Safety
Brake Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Hyundai Tucson N-Line AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 65,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Sunroof Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control 40,377 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE 82,000 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2017 Buick Encore