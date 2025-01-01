Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Stock # 75803

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

60,000 KM

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,000KM
VIN 1G1FC1RS6H0128095

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 75803
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 75803

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Passenger Seat

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Brake Assist

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Push Button Start

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance

