Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,000KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST4HF281718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 30321
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Open

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Vision Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated power exterior mirrors
Single Zone Manual Climate Control w/ A/C
7” Touch Screen Display
AM/FM Stereo w/ 6-Speaker Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Chevrolet Malibu