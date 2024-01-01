$19,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,527KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR867850
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 36789
- Mileage 100,527 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Power Windows & Locks, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate and more!
The top features for this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include:
Power Windows & Locks
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Econ Mode
Cruise Control
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 /Sirius Xm Stereo
AUX Connectivity
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 36789
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
ECON mode
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 /Sirius Xm Stereo
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-0427
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan