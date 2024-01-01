Menu
1 OWNER / Power Windows & Locks, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include:

Power Windows & Locks
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Econ Mode
Cruise Control
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 /Sirius Xm Stereo
AUX Connectivity

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 36789

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

100,527 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,527KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7HR867850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 36789
  • Mileage 100,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat
Power Windows & Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Power Sliding Rear Doors

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

ECON mode
Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control
AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3 /Sirius Xm Stereo

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan