Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Ford Escape

125,395 KM

Details Description Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Auto Stop/Start

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE w/ Sync 3, Reverse Camera, Auto Stop/Start

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
125,395KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G90HUA41934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 125,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Reverse Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
SYNC 3
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Auto Start/ Stop

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Ford Escape