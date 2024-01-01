$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium w/ SYNC 3, Navigation, Backup Camera
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium w/ SYNC 3, Navigation, Backup Camera
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,792KM
VIN 1FMCU9J91HUA06408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 38288
- Mileage 97,792 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, SYNC 3 and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Ford Escape include:
Panoramic Sunroof
Cruise Control
SYNC 3
Heated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
British Columbia
Stock # 38288
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Start
2017 Ford Escape