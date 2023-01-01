Menu
2017 Ford Focus

85,078 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SE w/ Alloys, A/C, Bluetooth

2017 Ford Focus

SE w/ Alloys, A/C, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,078KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10373745
  Stock #: 20968
  VIN: 1FADP3K27HL233404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20968
  • Mileage 85,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

16" Alloy Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Premium cloth upholstery
USB Ports
Multifunction Steering Wheel
12V Power Outlets
AM/FM/C/MP3 Stereo

