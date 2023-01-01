2017 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 7 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627068

10627068 Stock #: 23319

23319 VIN: 3FA6P0T92HR100411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23319

Mileage 58,754 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows 12v power outlet Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Keyless Entry Navigation Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.