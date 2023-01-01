Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Fusion

58,754 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627068
  • Stock #: 23319
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T92HR100411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23319
  • Mileage 58,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
12v power outlet

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Honda CR-V Spor...
 47,500 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD
 16,476 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 73,051 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory