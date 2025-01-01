Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Forward Collision Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Forward Collision Warning<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Sunroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Alberta<br> <br>Stock # 45572

2017 Honda Civic

101,805 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
12227154

2017 Honda Civic

Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
101,805KM
VIN 2HGFC1F9XHH107207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45572
  • Mileage 101,805 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Forward Collision Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic include:

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta

Stock # 45572

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Additional Features

PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather 35,201 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav 91,799 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 8,792 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic