2017 Honda Civic
Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Navigation
2017 Honda Civic
Touring w/ Adaptive Cruise control, Power Sunroof, Navigation
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
101,805KM
VIN 2HGFC1F9XHH107207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45572
- Mileage 101,805 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Forward Collision Warning and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Honda Civic include:
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Alberta
Stock # 45572
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Additional Features
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode button
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Honda Civic