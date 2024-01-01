$21,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,943KM
VIN 2HKRW2H94HH138434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32520
- Mileage 152,943 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Honda CR-V include:
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Leather Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Econ Mode
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
ECON mode
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Honda CR-V