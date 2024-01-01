Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Honda CR-V include:<br> <br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Leather Seats<br>Blind Spot Detection<br>Econ Mode<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 32520

2017 Honda CR-V

152,943 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11462161
  2. 11462161
  3. 11462161
  4. 11462161
  5. 11462161
  6. 11462161
  7. 11462161
  8. 11462161
  9. 11462161
  10. 11462161
  11. 11462161
  12. 11462161
  13. 11462161
  14. 11462161
  15. 11462161
  16. 11462161
  17. 11462161
  18. 11462161
  19. 11462161
  20. 11462161
  21. 11462161
  22. 11462161
  23. 11462161
  24. 11462161
  25. 11462161
  26. 11462161
  27. 11462161
  28. 11462161
  29. 11462161
  30. 11462161
  31. 11462161
  32. 11462161
  33. 11462161
  34. 11462161
  35. 11462161
  36. 11462161
  37. 11462161
  38. 11462161
  39. 11462161
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,943KM
VIN 2HKRW2H94HH138434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32520
  • Mileage 152,943 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Android Auto , Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Honda CR-V include:

Power Panoramic Moonroof
Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Seats
Leather Seats
Blind Spot Detection
Econ Mode

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 32520

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

ECON mode
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
USB CONNECTIVITY
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 34,527 KM $34,890 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 9,950 KM $41,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 Sportback Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Audi A5 Sportback Technik AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri-Zone A/C 37,390 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V