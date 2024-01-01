$21,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam
2017 Honda CR-V
LX AWD w/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H26HH110573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Proximity Key & Push Button Start and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Honda CR-V include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Front Seats
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Honda Sensing Technologies
7 Display Audio System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Auto on/off Headlights
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33795
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Remote Starter
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
Additional Features
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
7” Display Audio System
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Proximity Key & Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
