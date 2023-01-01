Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

61,100 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sport W/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sport W/CarPlay, Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476675
  • Stock #: 21918
  • VIN: KMHD04LB9HU390991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21918
  • Mileage 61,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Rear Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

