1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Air conditioning , USB/AUX Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT include:

Heated Front Seats
Air conditioning
USB/AUX Ports
Cruise Control
Active Eco Mode
Automatic Windows & Locks
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic headlights

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 33630

2017 Hyundai Elantra

57,157 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Bluetooth

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Bluetooth

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,157KM
VIN KMHD35LH6HU384776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33630
  • Mileage 57,157 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Air conditioning , USB/AUX Ports and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT include:

Heated Front Seats
Air conditioning
USB/AUX Ports
Cruise Control
Active Eco Mode
Automatic Windows & Locks
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 33630

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Power Panoramic Moonroof
USB/AUX Ports
Active ECO Mode
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic Windows & Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Hyundai Elantra