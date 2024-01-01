$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GT SE w/Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,157KM
VIN KMHD35LH6HU384776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33630
- Mileage 57,157 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Air conditioning , USB/AUX Ports and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT include:
Heated Front Seats
Air conditioning
USB/AUX Ports
Cruise Control
Active Eco Mode
Automatic Windows & Locks
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33630
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Power Panoramic Moonroof
USB/AUX Ports
Active ECO Mode
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo
Automatic Windows & Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
