2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

142,270 KM

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

12832558

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,270KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB6HG396036

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 62832
  • Mileage 142,270 KM

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe