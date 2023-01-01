Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

79,140 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front & Rear

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Front & Rear

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10141617
  • Stock #: 19568
  • VIN: KM8J3CA43HU449722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19568
  • Mileage 79,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Lane Change Assist
USB/ AUX Ports
5" Touch Screen

