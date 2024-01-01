Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Cruise Control<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>USB & Aux Ports<br>Heated 2nd Row Seats<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Air Conditioning<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 34092

2017 Hyundai Tucson

112,067 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Premium w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,067KM
VIN KM8J3CA45HU477215

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34092
  • Mileage 112,067 KM

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
5” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Hyundai Tucson