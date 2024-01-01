$16,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Premium w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,067KM
VIN KM8J3CA45HU477215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34092
- Mileage 112,067 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Hyundai Tucson include:
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
USB & Aux Ports
Heated 2nd Row Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Air Conditioning
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 34092
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
Lane Change Assist
5” Touchscreen
2017 Hyundai Tucson