2017 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10049658

10049658 Stock #: 19066

19066 VIN: 3KPFL4A72HE120714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 19066

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Safety Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features AUX/ USB Ports Automatic Projection Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.