2017 Kia Forte

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ LX+ w/ Heated Seats, Camera, Bluetooth

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ LX+ w/ Heated Seats, Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10049658
  • Stock #: 19066
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A72HE120714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19066
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

AUX/ USB Ports
Automatic Projection Headlights

