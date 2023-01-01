Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Kia Forte

119,290 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

119,290KM
Used
VIN 3KPFK4A72HE036721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24272
  • Mileage 119,290 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual Transmission

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM Stereo
USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

2017 Kia Forte