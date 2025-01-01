$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,283KM
VIN 3KPFN4A80HE088574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 64724
- Mileage 95,283 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Nova Scotia
