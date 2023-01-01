2017 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10201893

10201893 Stock #: 20037

20037 VIN: KNDJP3A52H7494845

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 20037

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights 17" Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Heated Power mirrors Multifunction Steering Wheel 60/40 Split Rear Seats Drive Mode Select AM/FM/MP3 Stereo USB/ AUX Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.