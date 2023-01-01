Menu
2017 Kia Soul

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

EX+ w/ Backup Cam, Alloys, A/C

2017 Kia Soul

EX+ w/ Backup Cam, Alloys, A/C

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201893
  • Stock #: 20037
  • VIN: KNDJP3A52H7494845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 20037
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
17" Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Power mirrors
Multifunction Steering Wheel
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Drive Mode Select
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
USB/ AUX Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

