NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Windows & Locks, Backup Camera and more!

The top features for this 2017 Kia Sportage include:

Automatic headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera
Drive Mode Select
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Air conditioning

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32836

2017 Kia Sportage

104,070 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2017 Kia Sportage

LX w/ Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,070KM
VIN KNDPMCAC4H7268873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32836
  • Mileage 104,070 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic headlights , Power Windows & Locks, Backup Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Kia Sportage include:

Automatic headlights
Power Windows & Locks
Backup Camera
Drive Mode Select
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Cruise control
Air conditioning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 32836

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
Drive Mode Select
60/40 Rear Folding Seats
USB/AUX Connectivity
Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Sirius XM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Kia Sportage