$19,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,834KM
VIN JM3KFBCL8H0157951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 62822
- Mileage 65,834 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Subaru Impreza RS AWD 10,000 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 75,054 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 44,200 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2017 Mazda CX-5