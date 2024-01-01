$15,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,787KM
VIN 3MZBN1L74HM145735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32666
- Mileage 87,787 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual Transmission , Power Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Audio and more!
The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Power Locks
AM/FM/MP3 Audio
Power Mirrors
USB/AUX Connectivity
Bluetooth
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 audio
USB/AUX Connectivity
2017 Mazda MAZDA3