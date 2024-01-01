Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6-Speed Manual Transmission , Power Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Audio and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>6-Speed Manual Transmission<br>Power Locks<br>AM/FM/MP3 Audio<br>Power Mirrors<br>USB/AUX Connectivity<br>Bluetooth<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 32666

Used
87,787KM
VIN 3MZBN1L74HM145735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32666
  • Mileage 87,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start

Additional Features

Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 audio
USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Mazda MAZDA3