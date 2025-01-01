Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

37,272 KM

Details Features

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
12547871

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,272KM
VIN JM1BN1V72H1129059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 53790
  • Mileage 37,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Kia Forte5 EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte5 EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 20,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Toyota Camry HYBRID SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 10,800 KM $42,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE 16,272 KM $37,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Mazda MAZDA3