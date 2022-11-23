Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 MINI Cooper

72,137 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

S W/ Pano Glass Roof, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 MINI Cooper

S W/ Pano Glass Roof, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 9348841
  2. 9348841
  3. 9348841
  4. 9348841
  5. 9348841
  6. 9348841
  7. 9348841
  8. 9348841
  9. 9348841
  10. 9348841
  11. 9348841
  12. 9348841
  13. 9348841
  14. 9348841
  15. 9348841
  16. 9348841
  17. 9348841
  18. 9348841
  19. 9348841
  20. 9348841
  21. 9348841
  22. 9348841
  23. 9348841
  24. 9348841
  25. 9348841
  26. 9348841
  27. 9348841
  28. 9348841
  29. 9348841
  30. 9348841
  31. 9348841
  32. 9348841
  33. 9348841
  34. 9348841
  35. 9348841
  36. 9348841
  37. 9348841
  38. 9348841
  39. 9348841
  40. 9348841
  41. 9348841
  42. 9348841
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,137KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9348841
  • Stock #: 16018
  • VIN: WMWXP7C35H3C61899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16018
  • Mileage 72,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Sport Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Panoramic Glass Roof
Leather wrapped sport steering wheel
Park Distance Control (Rear)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 44,416 KM
$46,490 + tax & lic
2020 Audi A4 Progres...
 28,828 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2016 Scion FR-S Coup...
 21,221 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory