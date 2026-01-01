2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Vents<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>Keyless Entry<br>Passive Keyless Entry<br>Push Button Start<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Driver Seat Memory System<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Collision Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>360 Camera<br>Ventilated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>New Brunswick<br> <br>Stock # 85017

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

111,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,690

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Watch This Vehicle
13472167

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
111,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM6HC665801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Forward Collision Mitigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick

Stock # 85017

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda CR-V LX 82,168 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 44,695 KM $37,790 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury for sale in Bedford, NS
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 54,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,690

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Nissan Pathfinder