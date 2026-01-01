$16,690+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
S
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,690
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,000KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM6HC665801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Rear Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Rear Climate Vents
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Heated Steering Wheel
Automatic High Beams
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Keyfob Remote Start
Front View Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Passenger Seat
360 Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Forward Collision Mitigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
New Brunswick
Stock # 85017
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear Collision Warning
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Rear Climate Vents
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
