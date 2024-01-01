$21,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Subaru Forester
XT Limited
2017 Subaru Forester
XT Limited
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,610KM
VIN JF2SJHDC4HH544511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33024
- Mileage 118,610 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Subaru Forester include:
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Heated Rear Seats
Navigation
Rear Spoiler
Glass Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 33024
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Harmon Kardon Sound System
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7” Touchscreen
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
2017 Subaru Forester