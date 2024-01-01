Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Heated Rear Seats, Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Subaru Forester include:<br> <br>Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Navigation<br>Rear Spoiler<br>Glass Sunroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>Air Conditioning<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 33024

2017 Subaru Forester

118,610 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,610KM
VIN JF2SJHDC4HH544511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33024
  • Mileage 118,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Power Tailgate
Automatic on/off headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Harmon Kardon Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

