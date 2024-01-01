Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Leather Seats , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid include:<br> <br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Leather Seats<br>Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist<br>Pre Collision Assist<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 33759

2017 Toyota Camry

105,799 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE w/ Radar Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

HYBRID XLE w/ Radar Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11631630
  2. 11631630
  3. 11631630
  4. 11631630
  5. 11631630
  6. 11631630
  7. 11631630
  8. 11631630
  9. 11631630
  10. 11631630
  11. 11631630
  12. 11631630
  13. 11631630
  14. 11631630
  15. 11631630
  16. 11631630
  17. 11631630
  18. 11631630
  19. 11631630
  20. 11631630
  21. 11631630
  22. 11631630
  23. 11631630
  24. 11631630
  25. 11631630
  26. 11631630
  27. 11631630
  28. 11631630
  29. 11631630
  30. 11631630
  31. 11631630
  32. 11631630
  33. 11631630
  34. 11631630
  35. 11631630
  36. 11631630
  37. 11631630
  38. 11631630
  39. 11631630
  40. 11631630
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,799KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK0HU220007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33759
  • Mileage 105,799 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Leather Seats , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid include:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Pre Collision Assist
Power Heated Mirrors
Backup Camera
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 33759

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic High Beam

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
7" Touchscreen

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode
EV mode

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

JBL Premium Sound System
Lane Departure Alert
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
USB Input/ Auxiliary Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Dodge Charger GT AWD w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C 55,750 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera 105,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual Zone A/C 89,500 KM $25,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry