$26,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE w/ Radar Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam
2017 Toyota Camry
HYBRID XLE w/ Radar Cruise, Moonroof, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,799KM
VIN 4T1BD1FK0HU220007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 33759
- Mileage 105,799 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control , Leather Seats , Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid include:
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Pre Collision Assist
Power Heated Mirrors
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 33759
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
60/40 rear split seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic High Beam
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Power Front Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
7" Touchscreen
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
EV mode
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Additional Features
JBL Premium Sound System
Lane Departure Alert
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
USB Input/ Auxiliary Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
