2017 Toyota Corolla

134,161 KM

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

12653985

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,161KM
VIN 2T1BURHE5HC755907

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 57309
  • Mileage 134,161 KM

Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-XXXX

902-905-0427

$16,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Toyota Corolla