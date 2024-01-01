Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Android Auto<br>Cruise Control<br>Keyless Entry<br>Backup Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>Air Conditioning<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 39672

2017 Volkswagen Golf

87,612 KM

Details Description Features

$14,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline w/

Watch This Vehicle
11986098

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline w/

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

  1. 11986098
  2. 11986098
  3. 11986098
  4. 11986098
  5. 11986098
  6. 11986098
  7. 11986098
  8. 11986098
  9. 11986098
  10. 11986098
  11. 11986098
  12. 11986098
  13. 11986098
  14. 11986098
  15. 11986098
  16. 11986098
  17. 11986098
  18. 11986098
  19. 11986098
  20. 11986098
  21. 11986098
  22. 11986098
  23. 11986098
  24. 11986098
  25. 11986098
  26. 11986098
  27. 11986098
  28. 11986098
  29. 11986098
  30. 11986098
  31. 11986098
  32. 11986098
  33. 11986098
  34. 11986098
  35. 11986098
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,612KM
VIN 3VW017AU3HM508167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,612 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen include:

Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Air Conditioning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 39672

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Additional Features

USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Apple CarPlay, A/C, Rearview Cam 19,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 43,280 KM $32,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda Civic Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 15,000 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf