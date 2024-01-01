$14,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline w/
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline w/
Location
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
87,612KM
VIN 3VW017AU3HM508167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,612 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen include:
Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Seats
Android Auto
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Air Conditioning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 39672
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Options
Power Windows & Locks
Additional Features
USB/AUX Connectivity
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
