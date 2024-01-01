Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

81,500 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition W/ CarPlay, Pano Roof, Backup Cam

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition W/ CarPlay, Pano Roof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

81,500KM
Used
VIN WVGNV7AXXHW507763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26144
  • Mileage 81,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

17" Alloy Wheels
Auto Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Pano Sunroof
40/20/40 Split Rear Seats
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
AUX/ USB Ports

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan