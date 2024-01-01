Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Acura TLX

147,668 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Acura TLX

Elite w/ Nav, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura TLX

Elite w/ Nav, Moonroof, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
147,668KM
Used
VIN 19UUB1F70JA801031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 29209
  • Mileage 147,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Wireless Phone Charging

Interior

Navigation
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Heated and cooled front seats

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Lane Keeping Assist
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind spot information system
Road Departure Mitigation System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Surround View Camera
Keyless Access System
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
ELS Studio Sound System
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, BT, & Cruise Control
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
USB/AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Acura TLX