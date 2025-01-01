Menu
Remote Engine Start, Touchscreen Display, Heated Steering Wheel and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Acura TLX include:<br> <br>Remote Engine Start<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Keyless Entry<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Power Front Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Nova Scotia<br> <br>Stock # 45588

2018 Acura TLX

58,414 KM

$24,790

+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX

Tech

12227157

2018 Acura TLX

Tech

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,414KM
VIN 19UUB3F53JA801146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Engine Start, Touchscreen Display, Heated Steering Wheel and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Acura TLX include:

Remote Engine Start
Touchscreen Display
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia

Stock # 45588

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Forward Vehicle Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$24,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Acura TLX