$24,790+ tax & licensing
2018 Acura TLX
Tech
2018 Acura TLX
Tech
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,414KM
VIN 19UUB3F53JA801146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Engine Start, Touchscreen Display, Heated Steering Wheel and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Acura TLX include:
Remote Engine Start
Touchscreen Display
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Nova Scotia
Stock # 45588
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Power folding side mirrors
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Forward Vehicle Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
