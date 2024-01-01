$24,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv w/ Apple carPlay, Moonroof, Nav
2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv w/ Apple carPlay, Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,149KM
VIN WA1ENAFY7J2058116
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 36656
- Mileage 81,149 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Navigation , Backup Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Audi Q5 include:
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Navigation
Backup Camera
Push Button Start
Drive Mode Select
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Leather Seats
Parking Sensors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland
Stock # 36656
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Heated SteerWheel
Power Front Seats w/Lumbar Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Audi Q5