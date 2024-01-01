Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Panoramic Moonroof , Navigation , Backup Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Audi Q5 include:<br> <br>Power Panoramic Moonroof<br>Navigation<br>Backup Camera<br>Push Button Start<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Leather Seats<br>Parking Sensors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Newfoundland<br> <br>Stock # 36656

2018 Audi Q5

81,149 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv w/ Apple carPlay, Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv w/ Apple carPlay, Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
rain sensing windshield wipers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
Drive Mode Select
Heated SteerWheel
Power Front Seats w/Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

