2018 Chevrolet Cruze

90,611 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10027542
  • Stock #: 18939
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM8JS629051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18939
  • Mileage 90,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Auto Start/Stop
Multifunction Steering Wheel
AM/FM/MP3 Stereo
Heated Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal
USB / AUX Connectivity

