2018 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 6 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10027542

10027542 Stock #: 18939

18939 VIN: 3G1BF6SM8JS629051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18939

Mileage 90,611 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating Leather Seats Power Options Power Drivers Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Auto Start/Stop Multifunction Steering Wheel AM/FM/MP3 Stereo Heated Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal USB / AUX Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.