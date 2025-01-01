$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Impala
1LT
2018 Chevrolet Impala
1LT
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,664KM
VIN 1G1105SA4JU101746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 62968
- Mileage 143,664 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Chevrolet Impala