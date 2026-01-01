Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

137,222 KM

$19,390

+ taxes & licensing
13478698

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
137,222KM
VIN 2C3CDXJG7JH281754

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85078
  • Mileage 137,222 KM

