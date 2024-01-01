Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Ford EcoSport

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport

SE w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav

2018 Ford EcoSport

SE w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
VIN MAJ3P1TE0JC208665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 25584
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Reverse Sensing System

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Reverse Camera
Hill start assist

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Intelligent Access
60/40 Split Rear Seats
SYNC3
8" Touchscreen
Auto Stop/ Start

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Ford EcoSport