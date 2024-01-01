Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Ford Explorer

100,670 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

XLT W/Moonroof, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT W/Moonroof, Backup Cam, Apple CarPlay

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,670KM
VIN 1FM5K8D87JGA29109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 30470
  • Mileage 100,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Power Front Seats
USB CONNECTIVITY
SYNC 3
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Dual Panel Power Moonroof
Bush Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Ford Explorer