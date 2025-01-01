$20,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
SE
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH020286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 64525
- Mileage 78,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Honda Civic