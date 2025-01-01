Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Honda Civic

78,000 KM

Details Features

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12884810

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH020286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 64525
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Honda Civic