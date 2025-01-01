$21,390+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
SE
2018 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Clutch
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
902-905-0427
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,390
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,364KM
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH040473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 68258
- Mileage 73,364 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 68258
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Stock # 68258
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Nissan Kicks S w/ Push Button Start, Rearview Cam, Climate Control 60,000 KM $18,890 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 69,000 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 87,400 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Nova Scotia
20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2
Call Dealer
902-905-XXXX(click to show)
$21,390
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
902-905-0427
2018 Honda Civic