2018 Honda Civic

SE

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
73,364KM
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH040473

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 68258
  • Mileage 73,364 KM

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 68258

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Climate Control

Push Button Start

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance

