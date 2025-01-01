Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Active Lane Keep Assistance<br>Forward Collision Mitigation<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.<br> <br>Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Stock # 76560

2018 Honda Civic

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13139044

2018 Honda Civic

SE

Location

Clutch

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

902-905-0427

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F60JH034284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 76560
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Active Lane Keep Assistance
Forward Collision Mitigation
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery anywhere in Nova Scotia, anywhere on PEI, and East of Fredericton, New Brunswick. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - Rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available. Plus, every Clutch car comes with a 2-year MVI.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Stock # 76560

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Active Lane Keep Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson N-Line AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson N-Line AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 65,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Sunroof Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline AWD w/ Sunroof Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control 40,377 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE 82,000 KM $17,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Nova Scotia

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Call Dealer

902-905-XXXX

(click to show)

902-905-0427

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

902-905-0427

2018 Honda Civic