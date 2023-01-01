Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

152,615 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

902-905-0427

GT GLS W/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, A/C

Location

20 Duke St, Bedford, NS B4A 2Z2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,615KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

8" Touch Screen
60/40 Split Rear Seats
USB/ AUX INPUT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

